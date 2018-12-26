Miller obit

Mary Annie Miller, age 92, of Wausau, FL, passed from this life on Tuesday, December 25, 2018, at the Northwest Florida Community Hospital in Chipley, FL, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on December 5, 1926, to the late Dewey Page and Mary Carton Miller.

Mary is preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, Hughie Miller; sons: Jackie Miller, Ricky Miller, Billy Gene Miller and his wife, Weeder, and Bobby Miller; brother, Junior Page; and sister, Pauline Naper. She is survived by her son, James Miller and wife, Jan, of Wausau, FL; wife of Jackie, Sonya Miller; wife of Ricky, Martha Miller; daughter, Mary Nell Wood of Foley, AL; sister, Nell Fountain Smith Station, AL; four grandchildren, and three great grandchildren.

Family will receive friends for visitation on Saturday, December 29, 2018 at Brown Funeral Home of Chipley, FL from 1:00-2:00 P.M., with the funeral services immediately following; Reverend Joey Nichols to officiate. Interment will follow at Vernon Cemetery with Brown Funeral Home directing.

