Doyle H. Peel, 70, of Chipley died Saturday, December 22, 2018 at Flowers Hospital in Dothan.

A native of Marianna, FL, and a graduate of Chipola Junior College and FSU, he lived in Chipley and was the owner/operator of W. H. Peel Furniture Company in Marianna until his retirement in 2016. An avid collector of Native American artifacts, he loved sharing his knowledge with others. His collection of Jackson County artifacts is on display at the Chipola College library. He also loved fishing, and managed a tree farm after retirement.

He was preceded in death by his parents, W. H. and Pauline Peel.

Doyle is survived by his wife of 46 years, Janet Coady Peel; two sons, Jackson Peel (Heather Rubino) of Tallahassee, and Graham Peel of Gainesville; his sister, Vera Furtick (Mike Furtick) of Tampa; grandchildren, Hendrix Peel and Morgan Peel of Gainesville; cousins, John McDaniel and Reba Olcott (Rick Olcott), of Perry, FL, and Herb Peel Jr. and Ann Cordell of Bonifay; and numerous other beloved friends and family.

Graveside funeral service will be at 10 AM on Friday, December 28, 2018 at Shiloh Baptist Cemetery in Chipley. James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel of Marianna directing. Visitation will be from 5-7 PM Thursday, December 27, 2018 at James & Sikes Maddox Chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family request, those wishing may make memorial contributions in his name to the Chipola Foundation, 3094 Indian Circle, Marianna, FL 32446.