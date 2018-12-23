Tharp obit

Tommy Joseph Tharp, age 85, of Chipley, FL, passed from this life on Saturday, December 22, 2018, at Northwest Florida Community Hospital. He was born September 9, 1933, to the late Winford and Alva Gertrude McCoy Tharp in Houston County, AL.

Tommy is preceded in death by his parents, and brothers: Charles, Doise, and Jack Tharp; niece, Wynell Melvin and husband, Richard; and Jerry Tharp and wife, Barbra.

He is survived by Betty Porter and husband, Darrell; Sarah Slaughter and husband, Robert; Faye Baxley and husband, Eudon; Wanda Curry and husband, Billy; Aaron Tharp and wife, Glenda; a devoted sister-in-law, Thelma Tharp, widow of Jack; dear cousin, Barbra Dawkins; and good friends: Richard Williams, and Bonnie Jean Melvin.

Tommy made his living as a professor at Chipola Community College, teaching chemistry and Earth Science. After his retirement from Chipola, he began construction of his dream of a state-of-the-art woodworking shop. He hired Bernard Schwartz to achieve his dream. This formed a long and lasting friendship with Bernard and his wife, Mary.

Over the past two years, he has had several outstanding caregivers—Bernard and Mary Schwartz, Janet Sue Morris, Richard Williams, Glenn Williams, and Bonnie Melvin.

Tommy professed his faith in Jesus Christ, and his faith sustained him to the end of life this side of Heaven.

Family will receive friends for visitation on Wednesday, December 26, 2018 at the Brown Funeral Home Chapel in Chipley, FL, from 10:00-11:00 A.M., with the funeral service will being held on immediately after. Interment will follow at Ferguson Cemetery with Brown Funeral Home directing.

