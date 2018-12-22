Rotenberry obit

Janice D. Rotenberry, age 66 of Chipley, passed from this life on December 21, 2018 at her home.

Janice was born on August 25, 1952 in Columbus, Georgia to Claudie and Edna Darity. She was a lifelong resident of the Florida panhandle and enjoyed fishing, quilting, and crocheting. She attended Cottondale First Assembly of God.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Claudie and Edna Darity; two sisters: Patricia Ann Mathis and Deborah Moody.

She is survived by her son: Joe Ritter and wife Elizabeth of Bonifay, Florida; daughter: Tracy Curlee and husband Tim of Chipley, Florida; grandchildren: Brailey Obert, Janae Ritter; great grandchildren: Everett Obert and Tinslee Obert.

Funeral service will be held 3P.M. Sunday, December 23, 2018 at Piney Grove Baptist Church in Cottondale, Florida with Pastor Chris Franklin officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Piney Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.