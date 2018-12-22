Robinson obit

Mrs. Bertharine Robinson, age 75, of Marianna, FL went home to be with the Lord on December 14, 2018 in Panama City, Florida.

Mrs. Robinson was born to the late Richard White and Murrie D. Nix White, August 3, 1943 in Campbellton, Florida.

She was married to the late Clarence Robinson, Sr.

Mrs. Robinson never met a person she wasn’t a friend to immediately. She was caring and beautiful inside and out. She loved life, her family, and her friends.

She is survived by her son: Tony Robinson, Sr. and wife Painvikki; grandchildren: Tony Robinson, Jr. and wife Demeka, Pierre Robinson, Clarence Robinson all of Panama City, Florida and JoAna Robinson of Dothan, Alabama; ten great grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be 3-7 PM, Friday, December 28, 2018 at the funeral home.

Funeral services will be held at 11 AM, Saturday, December 29, 2018 at Holy Neck Missionary Baptist Church in Marianna, FL.

She will be laid to rest in the church cemetery under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville.