Allis obit

Catherine (Kaye) Teresa Allis was born in Riverside, New Jersey on August 10, 1936 and passed into eternity from Chipley, FL on December 20, 2018. She was 82 years-old.

She was preceded in death by her mother Nora Berger and father Phillip Berger, Lillian Wigmore sister, David Griffith, brother and her nephew Steven Wigmore.

She was survived by her only daughter Dawn Longo and son-in-law Biagio Longo of Chipley, FL, three grandsons: Chris Longo of Madrid, Alabama, Eric Longo of Fayetteville, North Carolina, and Andrew Longo and wife Mandy of Chipley, FL, 3 great grandsons: Tim Longo, Aidan Longo, and Grant Longo, 2 great granddaughters, Kinsley Longo, and Kayleigh Longo, and 1 great-great granddaughter, Charlotte Longo. She was also survived by Sharon Wigmore Marx, niece of New Jersey, Johnny Wigmore nephew of Georgia, Ronnie Wigmore nephew of New Jersey, Bobby Griffith, nephew of Georgia, Cynthia Griffith. niece of Georgia, Melody Griffith niece of Florida, and Amber Griffith niece of Florida, as well as, numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

A Memorial Service is tentatively scheduled for January 19, 2019 at Ebro Baptist Church, to be announced.