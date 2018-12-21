Rooks obit

Clayton “Buddy” Odell Rooks, Jr., 78, passed away peacefully on December 20, 2018, at his home in Marianna, FL.

Buddy was a lifelong resident of Jackson County and an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He retired from Marianna Toyota, after spending his life working as a mechanic for several car dealerships and the community at large. He enjoyed working on cars at his mechanic shop next-door while drinking Dr. Pepper and eating Reese’s cups. He had a wonderful sense of humor and could be found playing pranks on his friends and family at all hours. He was blessed with a large, close-knit family and loved them as much as they love him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clayton Odell Rooks, Sr., and Lee Chance Rooks.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Elynor Jarvis Kindig Rooks; his children, Clayton Odell Rooks III and wife, Amy, Linda Lee Harrell and husband, Rick, Homer Travis Rooks and wife, Wyndee, Elizabeth Anne Pruett and husband, Freddy, and Mary Margaret Farris and husband, Jonathan; his grandchildren, Maggie Rooks, Clayte Rooks, Madison Harrell, Maxwell Harrell, Fredd Pruett, Grady Farris, Maegan Pruett, Mattie Rooks, Emma Farris, Ella Rooks, Riley Farris, Jacob Pruett, and Graycee Rooks; his siblings, Betty Rooks Cass and husband, Ernie, Doyle Rooks and wife, Judy, Jack Rooks and wife, Rhonda, and Carolyn Nobles.

A graveside Service will be held at Sink Creek Cemetery at 10 am, Saturday, December 22, 2018, with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Covenant Hospice in honor of Buddy.