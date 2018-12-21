November unemployment

Florida’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.3 percent in November 2018, down 0.1 percentage point from October 2018 rate, and down 0.6 percentage point from a year ago. There were 335,000 jobless Floridians out of a labor force of 10,256,000. The U.S. unemployment rate was 3.7 percent in November.

Florida’s seasonally adjusted total nonagricultural employment was 8,873,000 in November 2018, an increase of 23,600 jobs over the month. The state gained 241,600 jobs over the year. The unemployment rate for the counties in the Panhandle reflect the impact of Hurricane Michael.

The unemployment rate in the CareerSource Chipola region was 4.2 percent in November 2018. This rate was 0.1 percentage point higher than the regions year ago rate of 4.1 percent.