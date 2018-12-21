Employees recognized at City celebration

Employees were recognized for years of service when the City of Chipley held their annual Christmas party today. James Shackleford was named Employee of the Year. Other employee recognitions included the following:

Phillip Adams 45 yrs

Gary Hall 35 yrs

Paul Demaree 20 yrs

Ambers Carter 20 yrs

Brad Adams 20 yrs

Mikeal Thomas 15 yrs

Shane Sanders 15 yrs

Scott Thompson 15 yrs

Teresa Sims 10 yrs

Troy Windham 10 yrs

Mathew Pope 10 yrs

Jason Byrd 10 yrs

David Pettis Jr 10 yrs

James Shackelford 5 yrs

Chris Folsom 5 yrs