Employees recognized at City celebration

Employees were recognized for years of service when the City of Chipley held their annual Christmas party today. James Shackleford was named Employee of the Year. Other employee recognitions included the following:
Phillip Adams 45 yrs
Gary Hall 35 yrs
Paul Demaree 20 yrs
Ambers Carter 20 yrs
Brad Adams 20 yrs
Mikeal Thomas 15 yrs
Shane Sanders 15 yrs
Scott Thompson 15 yrs
Teresa Sims 10 yrs
Troy Windham 10 yrs
Mathew Pope 10 yrs
Jason Byrd 10 yrs
David Pettis Jr 10 yrs
James Shackelford 5 yrs
Chris Folsom 5 yrs