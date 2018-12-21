Edwards obit

Joseph Ray Edwards, age 64 of Cottondale, Florida passed from this life on December 18, 2018 at his residence.

Ray was born on March 20, 1954 in Great Falls, South Carolina to Joseph and Ida Edwards. He worked as a heavy equipment operator since he was a young boy, with 50 plus years in his profession. Ray enjoyed spending time camping, fishing, and was an avid Nascar fan, never missing a Sunday race day. He enjoyed attending many races with family & friends in his younger years. Ray’s greatest love, however, was his family.

Ray was preceded in death by his father: Joseph Edwards; wife: Rhetta Gail Edwards; one daughter: Tiwanna Beasley; one grandson: Joseph Kyle Beasley.

He is survived by his daughter: Jennifer Edwards-Curran and husband Gary of Cottondale, Florida; mother: Ida Edwards of Liberty Hill, South Carolina; one sister: Martha Greer of Liberty Hill, South Carolina; grandchildren: Kali Jackson, Oscar W. Jackson IV; one great grandchild: Kolton Blake Jackson.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of arrangements. A memorial service in South Carolina will be announced at a later date.