LCLM training & exams

Limited Commercial Landscape Maintenance (LCLM – commercial) Training & Exams

Date: Thursday January 17, 2018

Location: Washington County Extension Office

1424 Jackson Ave Chipley FL. 32428

Registration: Matthew Orwat, UF/IFAS Extension Washington County

850-638-6180 or mjorwat@ufl.edu

Class Fee: $40/person class fee must be payed online prior to attending the class at site below, lunch will be provided

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/limited-commercial-landscape-maintenance-lclm-commercial-exam-training-session-ceu-class-tickets-53195459050

Exam Fee: $150 exam fee must be payed and application completed online prior to attending the class (if testing) at https://aesecomm.freshfromflorida.com/

Make sure to apply for only one of the following licenses:

Limited Commercial Landscape Maintenance Personnel

Please bring documentation regarding this payment

If you have questions about the license application, please call 850-617-7997

or see this website

https://www.freshfromflorida.com/Business-Services/Pest-Control/Licensing-and-Certification

Additional items: Exam students must bring

· current picture I.D. (driver’s license, i.e.)

· LCLM exams only need Certificate of Insurance with a minimum aggregate of $500,000 (DACS Form 13654) http://forms.freshfromflorida.com/13654.pdf

If you are testing for Limited Commercial Landscape Maintenance (LCLM), you must attend all day to earn the 6 CEUs required to take this exam.

Exams will be available for Limited Commercial Landscape Maintenance and for Limited Lawn & Ornamental pesticide licensing only.