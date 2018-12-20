Harris obit

Martha Louise (Adams) Harris, age 73, passed away on Tuesday, December 18, 2018 at Flowers Hospital in Dothan, AL.

She was born on July 23, 1945 to Joseph Aaron Adams and Florence Hazel (Murfee) Adams.

She grew up in Bonifay, FL and was a graduate of Holmes County High School Class of 1963. She was an active member of Blessed Trinity Catholic Church. Martha loved God, her husband, and her children and many grandchildren. She loved to fish and work. Catching bream on the river brought her much joy and laughter. She was a hard-working woman and stayed very active till the day she went to be with the Lord.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her son: Shelton Maurice (Mark) Turner; brother: Joel Eugene Adams; sisters: Dorothy Jerlene Adams and Mary Kathryn Bruner.

She is survived by her loving husband of 42 years, Ralph Henry Harris; sisters: Annie Margaret Cooey of Westville, Evelyn Grace Helms and husband Jimmy of Bonifay; daughter: Stacie Denise Northey and husband David of Chipley; son: Ralph Henry Harris II and wife Erin of Tuscaloosa, AL; grandchildren: Brandon Walker, Alison Peterson, Chelsea Russ and husband Taylor, Jenna Shelley and husband Kaegan, Paxton Jensen, Lydia Harris, Tabreena Eubanks and husband Chris, Kristina Worley and husband Patrick; great-grandchildren: Reese Russ, Alissa Peterson, Avery Walker, Trenton Russ, Kameron Shelley, Emerson Shelley, Brynlee Russ, Taya Kelley, Cotton Eubanks, Ebbin Worley, Logan Worley.

Visitation will be Friday, December 21, 2018 from 5 pm-7 pm at Sims Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral Services will be Saturday, December 22, 2018 at 11 am at Blessed Trinity Catholic Church with graveside service to follow in Bonifay Cemetery with Sims Funeral Home directing.