Green obit

Mr. Vincent Anthony Green, age 63, of Bonifay, Florida passed away December 13, 2018 at his home.

He was born March 4, 1955 in Kingston, Jamaica to the late Zedekiah Green and Brizella Edwards Green. In addition to his parents, Vincent was preceded in death by five siblings.

Mr. Green is survived by his longtime companion, Sonya Cruz of DE; three sons, Stanley Cruz, Tirrell Cruz and Korey Cruz all of DE; one daughter, Nina Griffiths and husband Dowayne of FL; four grandchildren, Destiny of GA, Ny’Keise of MD, Heniah of DE and Alayjah of DE; one great-granddaughter, India of GA; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family.

Vincent is a 32nd Degree Mason, a member of Scottish Rites and a Shriner. He was a business man for over 20 years as a general contractor and enjoyed helping people. For many years he was a political fundraiser when living in Philadelphia. Mr. Green served his country proudly in the United States Marines.

Services will be held at 11:00 AM EST Wednesday, December 26, 2018, in the Tallahassee National Cemetery with military honors. Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.