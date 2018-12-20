Mrs. Aner Laverral Johnson Fox, age 86, of Ponce de Leon, Florida passed away December 18, 2018 at the Chautauqua Nursing Facility in DeFuniak Springs, Florida. She was born on November 22, 1932 in Caldwell County, North Carolina to the late Alwin Jay Johnson and Connie L. Annas Johnson.

She was married to her late husband Ray W. Fox for 64 years. Mrs. Fox was a school teacher for twenty years and received her BS in Education and MeD in Education from the University of Texas at El Paso. She was certified to teach and taught in New Jersey, Texas, Missouri and Florida. She was passionate about helping her students learn to read and communicate. She was an active member of the Professional Teacher’s Association and Delta Kappa Gamma during her career and in retirement.

When she and her husband Ray moved to Florida in 1981, they jointly founded and successfully ran R&L Fox Realty in Ponce de Leon until 2014. She pioneered women in leadership every place she lived, many times serving as the first woman in leadership roles in the local Chamber of Commerce, non-profits and library boards. She also participated in multiple military related activities in support of her husband’s military service of 25 years.

She was a strong Christian and served all over the US and in Germany. She and her husband were active members at Northside Baptist Church in Ponce de Leon, Florida for 30 years. She would like to be primarily remembered as a faithful servant of the Lord.

Mrs. Fox is survived by two sons, Ron Fox and wife Barbara of El Paso, Texas and Jim Fox and wife Deborah of Asheville, North Carolina; two grandsons, Jeremy Ray Fox (Pamela) and Christopher Fox (Alison) and five great-grandchildren, Ashley, Katie, Zachary, Isabella and Harrison; and two siblings Carrol D. Johnson (Becky) and Jaylene Hartley (Claude).

Family received friends on Wednesday evening, December 19, 2018, at Northside Baptist Church, Ponce de Leon, Florida followed by a memorial service with Rev. Ken Harrison officiating and son Ron giving a eulogy. A service for family and friends will be held at Evans Funeral Home in Lenoir, North Carolina on Thursday, December 27, 2018, at 11:00 AM. Interment will be at Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery in Hudson, North Carolina. Peel Funeral Home of Bonifay, FL in charge of arrangements.