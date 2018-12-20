Dunn: Disaster Relief Funding a Good Starting Point

Congressman Dunn Secures Down Payment on Hurricane Michael Relief

WASHINGTON, DC – Congressman Neal Dunn (FL-02) issued the following statement in response to his vote in favor of the government funding bill that included supplemental disaster relief for Hurricane Michael and additional funding for border security:

“President Trump is a man of his word. I commend him for remaining steadfast in ensuring our border is secure and those who were devastated by disasters this year are not forgotten. Hurricane Michael destroyed communities, decimated the agriculture industry, and left a path of destruction on our military bases in the Second District. This supplemental disaster funding is a down payment on getting the hardworking folks in my district back on their feet. It is the beginning of a long and expensive commitment to those in the Panhandle, but it is a step in the right direction. My vote today was for all those back home whose lives were forever changed in October – I have not forgotten you and I will fight to ensure you are taken care of.”