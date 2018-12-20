Bringing Christmas joy to our veterans

Kate Smith Elementary students sent Christmas cards to the veterans residing at Clifford Chester Sims State Veteran’s Nursing Home. They used their imagination and appreciation to make some wonderful cards.

Dawn Veit delivered the cards and received this letter from the activity director.

Dawn, It was so nice to meet you today. Thanks to all of the students that took the time to make those beautiful Christmas cards for our veterans. Please make sure to let each student know that we appreciate their time and talent and that they will bring to the veterans joy on Christmas morning. There were so many beautiful cards and the students are very talented. I hope each and everyone has a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year! Thanks so very much, Ginny O’Hare, Activity Director