Yates obit

Benjamin Clayton Yates (True Shepard), 37 years old of Chipley, Florida, passed away in late September 2018.

He was born September 30, 1981, youngest son to William Earl Yates and Susan Watford Yates of Chipley, Florida.

Benjamin attended and graduated from Chipley High School in 1999 and continued his education at Chipola College in Marianna, Florida. Despite the tragic automobile accident that left him paralyzed, he continued to pursue a career as a breeder and trainer of high quality German shepherds used as service animals, police dogs, and loving pets as the owner/president of Yates German Shepherds.

Benjamin is survived by his three siblings, Scott Prescott and daughter Lindsey of Chipley Florida; Johnathan and his wife Marsha Prescott, their children Connor and Kinslee of Chipley, Florida; David and Jamie Yates and daughter Susanna of Chipley, Florida; and Kathryn Yates and her children Ashley and Emery of California.

In honor of Benjamin’s love for animals a contribution can be made to the ASPCA to benefit the many displaced animals following Hurricane Michael at www.aspca.org/donate. Due to the devastation of Hurricane Michael, there will be no funeral services. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida, in charge of arrangements.