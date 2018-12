Holmes County High School hosted Cottondale in boys varsity basketball on Tuesday. HCHS won by a final score of 52-51.

Scoring for HCHS were E. Reddice 17, A. Potter 2, W. Bailey 1, J. Farrow 3, B. Rich 5, D. Powell 24.

Scoring for Cottondale were T. Bryant 10, C. Faran 2, D. Garrett 17, D. Barnes 7, D. Hudson 9, A. Henderson 6.