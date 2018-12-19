Florida Health selects Wellcare to implement re-design of Florida’s CMS Health Plan

TALLAHASSEE—Tuesday, the Florida Department of Health announced its intent to award WellCare with a statewide contract to implement a new service delivery model for the Children’s Medical Services (CMS) Health Plan. CMS Health Plan covers more than 60,000 medically complex children who are covered by Medicaid or the Children’s Health Insurance Program. It is also Florida’s only specialty health plan for children and youth with special health care needs.

“We look forward to our partnership with WellCare as we transition to an improved service delivery model that offers more benefits and a better experience for our children and our providers,” said State Surgeon General and Secretary Dr. Celeste Philip. “The department’s number one priority is the health, safety and wellbeing of the children and families we serve, and our partnership with WellCare will improve the quality and access to the services our enrollees require.”

The decision to transition to a new service delivery model followed nearly three years of research and collaboration with statewide and national experts to identify challenges of the current plan and to outline elements desired in a new plan in the changing health care landscape. Under this partnership, WellCare will implement the new service delivery model for the CMS Health Plan that will enhance care coordination, provide members expanded benefits and add value to provider contracting.

The CMS Health Plan is designed for those individuals under the age of 21 who are Medicaid and CHIP eligible and have special health care needs. To learn more about the CMS Health Plan, visit www.CMSPlanFlorida.gov.