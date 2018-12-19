Lois Bell, 71 of the Poplar Springs Community, Graceville, Florida passed away Monday, December 17, 2018 at Flowers Hospital following a sudden illness.

Lois was born in Vernon, Florida on Aprill 5, 1947 to the late John D. and Doris Miller Best. Moving to Phenix City, AL for several years, Lois was a 1965 graduate of Central High School and attended Columbus College. Her passion was taking

care of her beloved husband, children and grandchildren. Lois was a gifted pianist and was a member of Church of God International Association.

A Celebration of Her Life will be 2 p.m., Thursday, December 20, 2018 at the Chapel of James & Lipford Funeral Home. A private graveside service will be held at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery, with James & Lipford Funeral Home directing.

Family will receive friends at the funeral home, Wednesday, 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Preceded in death by her parents and two brothers Earnest Best and Glenn Best.

Survived by her beloved husband of 53 years, H. Stafford Bell, son Kristin Bell, two daughters Keresa (Ray) Brock, Alisa Deavours; one brother Gene (Nova) Best, Graceville, FL; six grandchildren Kaleb Brock, Clint (Taylor) Brock, Seth Bell,

Shane Deavours, Kindell Bell, Madison Bell; four great grandchildren Kaden Brock, Abigail Brock, Jocelyn Brock and Lincoln Brock; two aunts Ada (Kent) Ramsey, Jualiska Snellgrove; and a host of other extended family.