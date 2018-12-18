Trees to replant with after Hurricane Michael

by Matthew Orwat

Hurricane Michael was an unprecedented storm. If that sort of storm occurs again, no tree is safe, no matter what the species. Here are a few recommendations for stronger trees, but they are not a silver bullet guarantee to avoid damage. The best advice I have for tree planting is to plant them far enough from a home or other structure where they will not cause damage within a 40 year period. This can easily be done by measuring out the average documented mature height of the tree from the structure you want to protect.

If you are looking for a “fast” solution to replace a hurricane damaged tree you are, for the most part out of luck.

Most fast growing trees are weak wooded and prone to snapping or falling in strong winds. The good news is that there are several trees with moderate growth rates that are able to withstand most wind storms if healthy and growing properly.

The best tree, according to UF/IFAS research, is the Sand Live Oak Quercus geminata, Sand Live Oak. http://edis.ifas.ufl.edu/fr311

According to research done by UF /IFAS Extension, “Other good choices include the Southern magnolia, live oak, crapemyrtle, bald cypress, and sabal palm. These trees are less likely to lose limbs or blow over during hurricanes.”

Other trees that may be of value for wind resistance include the Sweetgum, Holly, Sycamore, Swamp chestnut oak, and Blackgum. Out of these, the sycamore would be the fastest growing.

The least wind resistant trees for hurricanes are pine, Chinese elm (including the Drake elm), water oak, and laurel oak. They are not recommended for vulnerable areas.

For more information, please visit this University of Florida Horticulture Department site https://hort.ifas.ufl.edu/woody/resistant.shtml or contact me at my office. UF / IFAS Extension Washington County is located at 1424 Jackson Ave in Chipley FL, and our phone is 850-638-6180. You may also reach me via email at mjorwat@ufl.edu.