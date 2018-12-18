Tech Garage returning for season five

The educational television show Tech Garage is returning for season 5 beginning Jan. 5, 2019, on Motor Trend network, formerly Velocity.

“It’s amazing that a partnership with business/industry and education has produced such a successful television show,” says Tech Garage’s Host and Chipola College automotive instructor John Gardner. “We receive so much positive feedback on the educational demonstrations and trainers that explain the how’s and why’s, along with how we simplify the diagnostics and repairs on everyday common vehicles.”

Tech Garage is also going primetime automotive TV watching time and moving to Saturday mornings at 9:30 EST. This business/industry/educational partnership with rockauto.com and their thousands of vendors demonstrates the need for automotive education.

“It’s a win-win for the automotive industry and helps our local panhandle area with economic development. Moving to Saturdays will be huge for us along with being part of Motor Trend television is amazing,” Gardner says.

Motor Trend Group is the largest automotive media company in the world, bringing together Discovery’s fast-growing MotorTrend Network, formerly Velocity, and a vast automotive digital, direct-to-consumer, social, and live event portfolio, including Mototrend, Hot Rod, Roadkill, Automobile, and more than 20 other industry-leading brands. With a cumulative reach of more than 131 million, the company encompasses television’s #1 network for automotive superfans, a leading automotive YouTube Channel, and the MotorTrend app, the only auto-dedicated subscription video-on-demand service.

In Season 5, Tech Garage will add a new segment called, “Garage Ed” to provide training on a specific area throughout the 13 episodes. This season will cover electrical systems.

“I am excited about the new season more than ever and I’m grateful to so many people who make this happen,” says Gardner.