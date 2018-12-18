Sylwester B. Knap, age 89 of Panama City, passed from this life on December 16, 2018 at Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola, Florida.

Sylwester was born on January 1, 1929 in Piotrków Trybunalski, Poland to Ignacy and Irena Knap. A World War II Combatant at age 13, Sylwester survived the Holocaust and was interred at the Gross-Rosen concentration camp. After the war, he went on to attain his Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering, and worked for Motorola before retiring. He enjoyed traveling the world and was known for being a gifted violinist. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and a church member of St. Johns Catholic Church in Panama City, Florida.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Ignacy and Irena Knap; two brothers: Wally Knap and Stanley Knap.

He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Barbara Knap of Panama City, Florida; two sons: Rafal Knap and wife Megan of Panama City, Florida, Jack Knap and wife Jean of Tallahassee, Florida; one daughter: Margaret Freeman of Chicago, Illinois; two grandchildren: Dana Freeman, Russell Freeman.

A service will be held in his honor 1P.M. Sunday, December 23, 2018 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Panama City, Florida with MSGR. Francis Szczykutowicz and Fr. Kevin Mcquone officiating. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of arrangements.