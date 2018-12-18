Emily and Bryce Farrar last year won an award and recognition from the City of Chipley for their outdoor decorations on 5th Street. This year they were making plans to add to their decor and make this season even brighter. However, Oct 10th Hurricane Michael, who we now call Hurricane Grinch destroyed their home. They decided to go ahead and display this new piece of their Christmas decor this season, the grinch. They had a sign especially made for him that says \”Dear God, Please send the Hurricane Grinch packing and give the 850 Strength, Peace, and Joy this Christmas! Amen

Bryce and Emily remain positive and confident as they work with their insurance company and their contractor that they will repair or rebuild and next year be ready to decorate bigger and brighter. They wish everyone a Very Merry Christmas and Happy, Strong, and Prosperous New Year.