CHS/VHS basketball

The Chipley Tigers hosted their county rivals, The Vernon Yellow Jackets, Monday night in a basketball game that entertained and kept on edge fans from both teams.

Chipley took a one point edge after the first quarter but Vernon outscored Chipley 28-14 in the second quarter to take a 13 point half-time lead. The Tigers opened the second half behind the hot shooting of Issac Berry and Jackson Swearingen and closed the Vernon lead. The Jackets, however, used the hot shooting of Maurice Hargrove to end the third quarter with a 67-61 lead. The fourth quarter saw the lead change several times with the Tigers relying on Tyrell Blackmon, who scored 12 of his 16 points in the final period. Vernon was able to use the clutch free throw shooting of Christian Proctor, Dyvion Bush and K’Wan Powell to finish the game defeating the Tigers 87-79.

Maurice Hargrove led the Yellow Jackets in scoring with 41 points. Dyvion Bush added 17 points for the Jackets and K’wan Powell added 14 points. Christian Proctor contributed to the Vernon win with 9 points; Wayne Potter scored 5 points and Garrett Coleman rounded out the scoring with 1 point.

Chipley was led in scoring by Jackson Swearingen with 22 points; Issac Berry scored 18 points; Tyrell Blackmon scored 16 points; Zahir Potter scored 11 points; Jordan Boston scored 8 points; Koltin Cox scored 4 and Chase Aycock 2.

The Vernon Yellow Jackets will participate in the Slocomb Alabama Christmas Classic beginning with their first game on Wednesday at 7:30.