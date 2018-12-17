Woman arrested after taking mail and holiday packages

A Caryville woman is facing theft charges in Washington County after helping herself to holiday packages.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office received multiple complaints of mail tampering last week. Residents stated they were finding their mail strewn up and down the roadways after someone had apparently gone through the envelope’s contents.

A suspect in the case was quickly identified as 26-year-old Joyce Marie Palmer. When confronted with the allegations, Palmer advised a WCSO deputy that she had in fact removed the mail from the boxes and emptied the contents of the packages before throwing them onto the road, if they did not contain items she wanted to keep. One of the envelopes discarded contained professional photos of a county resident’s children.

At the time of questioning, Palmer was also in possession of a woman’s undergarment and a child’s t-shirt that she admitted to taking from some of the packages.

Palmer was taken into custody and booked into the Washington County Jail on three counts of petit theft.

She was reportedly released from prison in early May of 2017 after being ordered to serve three years on felony drug and theft charges.

If you have any knowledge of crimes being committed, or tips, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111. You may also contact them anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.