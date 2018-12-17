Winter gardening after Hurricane Michael

by Matthew Orwat

After hurricane Michael many fall vegetable gardens were uprooted, wind whipped or destroyed. All is not lost. You can still garden this winter, and have plants in the ground now, ready for February and March production

The first step is to assess the condition of the garden. Have plants been uprooted, blown over, or just superficially damaged? If they have been irreparably there is still time to set out transplants or direct seed the garden. Several radish cultivars are able to produce a crop in about 30 days from seed. Many different types of radishes, from Cherry Belle to Watermelon, are available which will offer quick results in this area. It is still prime time to set out Swiss chard plants and other Cole crops such as kale, collards, turnips and mustard. Broccoli could be grown throughout the winter if given frost protection from a low tunnel structure.

Potatoes are something to think about for the next few months.

Please refer to the chart below to assess production timelines: