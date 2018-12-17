Sellers obit

Mr. Edward ‘Ed’ Sellers, age 83, of Bonifay, Florida passed away December 15, 2018 at his home. He was born June 15, 1935 in Holmes County Florida to the late King William Sellers and Bessie Cooper Sellers.

In addition to his parents, Ed was preceded in death by his wife, Alice Faye Sellers, two brothers, Leroy Sellers and K.W. Junior Sellers and one sister, Louvenia French.

Mr. Sellers is survived by one daughter, Celena Cook and husband Larry of Bonifay, FL; one grandson, Austin Medley of Bonifay, FL; four sisters, Nadine Wheeler of Southport, FL, Trudell Miller of Bonifay, FL, Lucy Jones and husband Matt of Bonifay, FL and Pat Matthews of Bonifay, FL; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Tuesday, December 18, 2018 at Bonifay First Assembly of God Church with Rev. Ike Steverson and Rev. John Chance officiating. Interment will follow in the New Effort Church Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.