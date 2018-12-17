Davis obit

Norman W. Davis, 88, of Lovedale Community, passed away Saturday December 15, 2018 at his home surrounded by his children.

He was born June 4, 1930 in Jackson County, Florida to Mellie Ray Davis and Andrew Neal Davis. Mr. Davis moved to Panama City, Florida in the early 1950’s with the love of his life, Doris Collins Davis. Norman began his 30 year career in law enforcement at the Panama City Police Department but was later coaxed into joining the Bay County Sheriff’s Department by the late M.J. “Doc” Daffin, who he admired.

While in Panama City, he was a member and deacon at Highland Park Baptist Church. Norman retired in the early 90’s and moved back to his family home in Lovedale, where he was a member and deacon at the Lovedale Baptist Church. He also attended the Saturday morning prayer group.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Andrew Neal Davis and Mellie Davis; his wife, Doris Collins Davis; his sister, Imogene Jones, and his brothers, Lamar, Harold, Kenneth, and Jerrell Davis.

Norman Davis is survived by his children, Andrew Davis (Kathy), Cindi Mashburn, and Dottie Shaughnessy; brothers Max (Doris), and Duane (Helen); seven grandchildren, and eleven great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a brother-in-law O.M. Collins, and sisters-in-law Gale Spirakis and Charlotte Davis.

Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, December 21, 2018 at Lovedale Baptist Church with Dr. Steve Canada officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery with James and Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Lovedale Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Emerald Coast Hospice, Marianna, Florida.