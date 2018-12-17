Cocaine and meth found in unrelated traffic stops

Two men are facing felony drug charges after Washington County Sheriff’s Office conducts traffic stops.

On December 7th, just after 9 p.m., Washington County Sheriff’s deputies stopped a vehicle on Pioneer Road. K9 Axil assisted the deputies and immediately alerted to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle.

Deputies found a plastic bag containing cocaine in a jacket pocket while searching the vehicle.

The driver, 29-year-old Bradley Terry of Chipley, was arrested on a felony drug charge for possession.

On December 8th, WCSO deputies stopped a 2004 GMC truck, driven by 33-year-old Joshua Penton of Troy Alabama. The stop took place just after midnight on S.R. 79 near Cook Circle in Vernon.

The deputy conducted a search and found a plastic bag of methamphetamine in Penton’s pants pocket. Also in Penton’s pocket were OxyContin pills, a prescribed controlled substance, and a cut straw with residue inside.

Penton was arrested and now faces one count of a controlled substance without a prescription, one count of possession of methamphetamine and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both Terry and Penton were booked into the Washington County Jail.

If you have any knowledge of crimes being committed, or tips, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111. You may also contact them anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.