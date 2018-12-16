Thurman obit

Mark McIlwain Thurman, age 72, of Chipley, FL, passed from this life on Saturday, December 15, 2018 at Northwest Florida Community Hospital. He was born November 27, 1946 to the late Bryant and Hazel Ruth (McIlwain) Thurman in Marianna, FL.

Mark had a lifelong passion for horses and cattle and has participated in rodeos all over the United States. He worked for the Florida Highway Patrol for a number of years, was a Real Estate Broker, and was a licensed small aircraft pilot.

He is survived by his loving children, Blake Thurman and wife Samantha of Chipley, FL, Melissa Cauley and husband Doug of Chipley, FL, Marla Nance and husband Darrell of New Smyrna Beach, FL, one brother, Gary Thurman and wife Marie of Panama City, FL, one sister, Tawana Davidson of Chipley, FL, six grandchildren, Justin Thurman Cauley, Kennesse Cauley Clark and husband Trint, Emily Grace Gore, Jocelyn Nance and Shane Nance and many nieces and nephews.

Family will receive friends for visitation on Tuesday, December 18, 2018 at First Baptist Church of Chipley from 5:00-7:00 P.M. Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, December 19, 2018 at First Baptist Church of Chipley at 1:00 P.M. with Reverend Mike Orr officiating. Interment will follow at Glenwood Cemetery with Brown Funeral Home of Chipley, FL directing.