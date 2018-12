The First United Methodist Church of Chipley presented “Sing Christmas” … A Christmas Choral Experience, on Sunday, December 16.

Narrators were Allen Register and Katie Burdeshaw.

The Sanctuary Choir was composed of …

Sopranos: Rena Harrell, Carmen Ramirez, Elizabeth Varnum, Pam Spires, Betty Daniels, Marlene Ray, Melody Vallejos, Sherry Barefield, Valerie Shipley

Altos: Bebe Ellis, Mayra Hernandez, Mandy Cody, Benita Blythe, Sandy Lowery, Margaret Green, Sally Bruner, Jackie Reagan

Tenors: Don Harrell, Fred Buchanan, Benjamin Garcia, Larry Alford, Ebb Hagan, Royce Reagan

Basses: Randy Ellis, David Cox, Stephen James, Jose A. DePaula

Pianist: Jessica I. Vallejos

Conductor Moises I. Vallejos

Orchestra …

Betty Grimes – Flute

Dr. James Clemmons – Flute

Donna Campbell – Oboe

Barbara Hemmert – Clarinet

John Divine – Clarinet

Genesis Dearth – Bassoon

Ashley Vallejos – F Horn

Mr. Zack Dobos – F Horn

Bill Shipley – Trumpet

Jon Yates – Trumpet

Matthew Thomas – Trumpet

Sean Helms – Trombone

Mr. Richard Davenport – Baritone

Mr. Maxie Boles – Tuba

Inez Butler – Violin

Winona Butler – Violin

Fran Bullock – Viola

Rose Docy – Cello

Caleb Hernandez – Double Bass

Jessica Vallejos – Piano

Mr. Bill Qualls – Percussion

Sean Manning – Percussion

Debbie Crutchfield – String Reduction