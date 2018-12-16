Kendrick obit

Mrs. Fannie Lee Walker Kendrick, age 84, of Campbellton, Florida, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, December 10, 2018 in the Jackson Hospital in Marianna, Florida.

She was a native of Jackson County, later moved to Miami, Florida. She was converted at an early age and joined St. Paul AME Church of Campbellton Florida.

She moved to Miami in 1969. She was a member of Crusaders for Christ, under leadership of Pastor Porter, where she served as a Deaconess, until her health failed and she moved back home to Campbellton.

Fannie Kendrick is predeceased by husband, Eddie Kendrick; her parents, Lessie and Delia Walker; brothers: Willie Bush and Cornelius Walker.

She is survived by her loving and devoted sister, Annie Everette of Campbellton; her sisters-in-law: Alberta Anderson, Beverly Kendrick and Callie Kendrick, all of Union Springs, Alabama, and Georgia Mae Kendrick of Haines City, Florida; brothers-in-law: Turner Kendrick and Johnnie Kendrick, both of Haines City, Florida; godsons: Dontae, Justin and Sheldrick of Miami Gardens, FL; several nieces, nephews and host of relatives and friends; special nieces: Jacqueline, Wanda, Patricia, Tasha and Ariana; special nephews: (Ricky – deceased) Anthony, Kip, Travis and Matthew; other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be 11 AM, Saturday, December 22, 2018 at M. Sue & Rodney D. Pittman Memorial Chapel, 5441 Cooper Street, Graceville, Florida.

She will be laid to rest in the Saint Paul/New Bethel’s Cemetery in Campbellton, FL, under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville.