Stevenson obit

Mr. Billy Joe Stevenson, age 63, of Marianna, FL went home to be with the Lord on December 6, 2018 in Marianna, Florida.

Brother Billy Joe Stevenson, affectionately known as “Joe”, was born on January 6, 1955 to the late Frank Stevenson, Jr., and Dorothy Hayes Stevenson in Panama City, Florida.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Shante’ Stevenson and sister, Chrisher Stevenson Swinton.

Joe attended Jackson County Training School and Marianna High School. He enlisted in the United States Army where he was a Rifle Sharpshooter. He received an Honorable Discharge. After returning home from the Military, he was employed as a roofer with Collins Roofing and later became self-employed in the roofing and carpentry business. Later in life, Joe suffered several major strokes which left him impaired and disabled.

During his final years, he was admitted to Marianna Health and Rehabilitation Center. His health continued to deteriorate. He was readmitted to Jackson Hospital the last week of August. On the forth Sunday in August, Joe was giving only forty-eight hours to live by medical professionals and the family was called in. However, God had another plan for him. Extending his time, slowing his heart rate down to normal and allowing him to be taken off life support and back to breathing on his own. It was during this recovery, he acknowledged the Lord as his Savior. On the evening of December 6, 2018, he quietly slipped away to his eternal home.

He leaves to cherish his precious memories: daughters, Markeisha Stevenson and Brittany Merritt both of Marianna, FL; granddaughters: Lajuanna Gardner, Dashonna Gardner, Kagan Johnson, Ashanti Barkley and Aaliyah Corbett; his mother: Dorothy Stevenson; brother: Larry Hayes, Sr. (Louise) of Marianna, FL; sisters, Pastor Vickie S. Folks (Deacon Steven Folks) of Anniston, AL and Dr. Evangelist Roymonia Wilson (Pastor Richard Wilson) of Marianna, FL; brother-in-law, the Reverend E. Maxie Swinton of Atlanta GA; nephews: Shannon Graham of Memphis, TN, Dana Swinton of Clarksville, TN, Gregory Hayes of Monticello, FL, Larry Hayes, Jr., Orentheal Williams both of Tallahassee, FL; Dejuan Graham, Steven Folks, Jr. of Anniston, AL; Lorinthiel Hayes of Phoenix City, AL, Reginald Robinson of Oklahoma, City, OK, Jeremy Robinson of Orlando, FL, Brett Swinton of Killeen, TX; nieces: Dr. LonTejuana Hunter Cooper (Deacon Quinton Cooper) and Brenda Hayes of Tallahassee, FL, Kamona Hayes of Monticello, FL; special friends: Charlie Curry, Sr., William Smith, Jr., and Carlos Smith; a host of great nephews and nieces, relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 11 AM, Saturday, December 15, 2018 at Bethel Star Missionary Baptist Church in Marianna, FL. He will be laid to rest in the Orange Hill Cemetery in Marianna with military honors under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville.