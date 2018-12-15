Master Gardeners Christmas party

submitted by Glenda Wilson

Friday, December 14, the Washington County Master Gardeners gathered for their annual Christmas Party.

The M.G. Office was beautifully decorated by Lannette Darby and Matthew Orwat.

The 2018 MG graduation class presented Matthew Orwat with a lovely framed painting by local artist Jahmelia Gainer. Matthew is Washington County’s Horticulturist and a rose expert.

Jody LaChance, Chairman of the MG project to provide a landscape plan for the entrance to Falling Waters State Park, shared the preliminary planting plan for review.

We bid farwell to outgoing president Glenda Wilson and V-P Linda Pigott. New officers will be elected in January. Mary Carswell will continue in the position of Secretary/Treasurer.

Thanks to everyone who helped make 2018 such a great year.