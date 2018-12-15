Dennis obit

Mary C. Dennis, age 77 of Vernon, FL passed from this life on Friday, December 14, 2018 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on February 1, 1941 in Hartford, CT to the late Theresa Cassarino.

Mary has been a resident of Washington County for the majority of her life and proudly worked for Vernon School System for 37 years being the Manager of the Lunchroom. She is also a devoted member of Unity Baptist Church.

Along with her mother she is preceded in death by her two grandsons, Trenton and Brenton Hagan, one brother, Salvatore Cassarino and one sister, Margaret Strickland.

Survivors include, one son, Charles A. Dennis and wife Debi Lyn of Tampa, FL, one daughter, Terri Strickland and husband, Glen of Ebro, FL, seven grandchildren, ten great grandchildren and many adopted children.

Family will receive friends for visitation on Sunday, December 16, 2018 from 3:00-6:00 P.M. at the Vernon Middle School Cafeteria. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, December 17, 2018 at Unity Baptist Church at 10:00 A.M. with Reverend Aubrey Herndon, Reverend Ronnie Jean Hagan and Reverend Jonathan Taylor officiating. Interment will follow at the Unity Cemetery with Brown Funeral Home directing.

