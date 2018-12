Vernon High School hosted Liberty County in girls and boys basketball Thursday night.

In the boys game, Vernon won 53-71.

Scoring for Vernon were: Christian Proctor 14, Brandon Hargrove 2, Wayne Potter 6, Caeden McDonald 15, Garret Coleman 3, Maurice Hargrove 23, K’wan Powell 8.

Scoring for Liberty County were: C. Brandon 7, B. Dillmore 27, B. Peddie 15, T. Singletary 2, P. Hughes 2.

The Vernon Lady Jackets also won their game 50-18.