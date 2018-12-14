Two from Mississippi arrested on drug charges

Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies stopped a vehicle on Moss Hill Road near State Road 77 on December 6. The driver, Richard Gann, age 39, of Ocean Springs, MS, did not have a valid driver license, and passenger Maggan Braddock, age 27, of Gulfport, MS, was wanted on an active warrant out of Mississippi for fraud.

As deputies searched the vehicle they located a plastic container with methamphetamine inside.

The behavior of both subjects concerned the deputies and led to an additional search of the area around the patrol vehicle, where both subjects were standing. A glass pipe and plastic bag containing methamphetamine were found in the grill of the deputy’s vehicle, and a syringe cap was located under the vehicle. Also located nearby were four hypodermic needles, one of which was loaded with methamphetamine, and a broken glass pipe.

Based on the evidence found at the scene, deputies determined these items belonged to both subjects. Gann and Braddock were immediately taken into custody and transported to the Washington County Jail for booking.

During booking, detention deputies located two plastic bags containing methamphetamine residue, concealed in a hole in Braddock’s jacket pocket.

Deputies were reminded of the immediate dangers of a traffic stop when they reviewed the in-car camera footage, which captured Gann saying “we forgot the gun” and Braddock responding with “yeah we could’ve shot them.” Three shotgun shells were found wedged in the back seat of one of the patrol vehicles.

Braddock and Gann have been charged with possession of methamphetamine, seven counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, and seven counts of tampering with evidence. Braddock is also charged with two counts of introduction of contraband into a detention facility.

