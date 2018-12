Mr. Jeffery Floyd Shipes, age 68, of Vernon, Florida passed away December 12, 2018 at Northwest Florida Community Hospital in Chipley, Florida. He was born April 3, 1950 in Marianna, Florida.

Mr. Shipes is survived by his companion, Tonya Crain of Vernon, FL; a sister, Rita Gordon of Pensacola, FL; a niece, Vicki Rollins of Milton, FL; several great nieces and nephews.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.