Railey obit

Mrs. Williadean Cooper Railey, age 56, of Caryville, Florida passed away December 13, 2018 at her home. She was born July 23, 1962 in DeFuniak Springs, Florida.

She was preceded in death by her father, J.D. Cooper and maternal grandmother, Lillian Morris.

Mrs. Railey is survived by her mother, Willeen Cooper of Caryville, FL; two sons, Kenneth Cooper and wife, Kristin and Brent Railey both of Caryville, FL; one daughter, Elizabeth Railey and husband Odon Murray of DeFuniak Springs, FL; two brothers, James Cooper and wife Sony of Westville, FL and Jerry Cooper and wife Jenice of Sunny Hills, FL; three daughters, Darlene Sexton of Westville, FL, Diane Hewitt and husband Buster of Caryville, FL and Chip Cooper and husband Paul of Jacksonville, FL; four grandchildren, Lillian Price, Kole Cooper, Kaitlyn Cooper and Chevy Murray; numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.