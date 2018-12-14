Lewis obit

Mr. Curtis Oliver Lewis, age 77, of Bonifay, Florida passed away December 13, 2018 at Bonifay Nursing and Rehab Center. He was born February 13, 1941 in Bonifay, Florida to the late John Thomas Lewis and Deliah Leavins Lewis.

In addition to his parents, Curtis was preceded in death by three sisters, Viola Lewis, Mildred Darley, Ellen Spivey and three brothers, Columbus Lewis, Chester ‘Shorty’ Lewis, Carlton Lewis.

Mr. Lewis is survived by four children, Ladyne Swearingen and husband Gary of Panama City, FL, Catrina Carroll and husband Edwin of Bonifay, FL, Quin Lewis and husband Patrick of Bonifay, FL and Chris Lewis and wife Sabrina of Bonifay, FL; one sister, Cathern Leavins of Bonifay, FL; six grandchildren, Darus, Dalon, Cash, Malaya, Erica and Jared; two great-grandchildren, Maddox and Maken; numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM Saturday, December 15, 2018, in the Union Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.