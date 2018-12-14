Mary Lynn King, age 56, passed away suddenly in her home in Ponce De Leon, FL on the evening of Monday, December 10, 2018.

She was born on August 23, 1962 in Waco, TX to parents Jerry and Velma Ward Cook, and was the youngest of four siblings.

Mary wed Marine veteran Robert King on August 15, 1999 in Bay Minette, AL. As a military spouse, Mary made her home in California, Alaska, and all over the Florida Panhandle, even getting the chance to travel to Japan. A beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend, by far her proudest accomplishments in life were her six children.

In recent years, she’d worked towards a degree in Criminal Justice with hopes of becoming a Forensic Anthropologist. She was always ready to help anyone in need in any way she could. Mary lived life through simple pleasures, like chatting with friends and family, enjoying a nice cold Dr. Pepper and dreaming of someday owning her own Stingray Corvette.

She is survived by her husband, Robert King and their children, Jerrold, David and Robert Jr.; her older children, Beverly Cain, James (Samantha) Cain and Dennis Cain from her first marriage; her granddaughter, Taylor; her sisters; Deborah Ann (Paul) Villane, Jeanne Hammack; brother; Jerrold (Debbie) Cook. Mary will also be forever missed by her numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and her many dear friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Jerry and Velma Cook.

She will be remembered by all who knew her as a warm and loving woman, ready with a cup of coffee, listening ear, quick wit, and shoulder to lean on.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 19, 2018 from 4:00 pm- 6:00 pm at Sims Funeral Home in Bonifay with cremation to follow. A committal service will be held on Friday, December 21, 2018 at Barrancus National Cemetery in Pensacola, FL.

The King and Cain family would like to extend our gratitude to Martha Cawthon’s Catering Company for donating her services, as well as the American Red Cross for their assistance in facilitating notification during this time.