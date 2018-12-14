Hurricane debris pick-up

Debris should be placed on the curbside of your property without blocking the roadway or other driveways. You should not place debris near trees, poles, power lines, fire hydrants, or anything that would make pick up difficult.

Only vegetative debris generated as result of Hurricane Michael from improved properties will be picked up.

Storm generated debris as a result of home damage from Hurricane Michael can be placed at the curbside of your property for pick up. However, unwanted items that do not have storm related damage cannot be picked up.

Do not mix debris. It must be separated into the following categories:

Vegetative debris Demolition debris (new construction material is not eligible) Appliances Electronics Household hazardous waste

For more information or questions pertaining to debris, please call the Washington County Debris Hotline at 850-703-3414, Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.