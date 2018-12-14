Hokenson obit

Mark Hokenson, 59, died on Monday, December 10, 2018, in Tallahassee, FL.

A final viewing will occur Tuesday, December 18, 2018 between 10:00 AM and 11:00AM at Bevis Funeral Home Chapel, 200 John Knox Rd in Tallahassee (850-385-2193). Funeral services will commence at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, December 18, 2018. Interment will follow at 2:00 PM at Tallahassee National; Cemetery, 5015 Apalachee Pkwy, Tallahassee with James & Sikes Maddox Chapel directing.

Survivors include his mother, Marianne Quent-Hokenson, 87, two sisters, Christel Hokenson of Orlando, and Kathy Alanis, of Port St. Lucie, four nieces, one nephew, and a host of other relatives and friends.