Coleman obit

Glenn David Coleman 66, of Graceville, Florida, died December 13, 2018 at Southeast Alabama Healthcare Center, Dothan, Alabama.

Mr. Coleman was born December 6, 1952 to Tom and Joyce Coleman.

Mr. Coleman is survived by one daughter, Mikayla Smith (Tom) of Marianna, Florida; two sisters, Felicia Mathis (Johnny) of Bonifay, Florida, and Ann Polston (Randall) of Graceville, Florida.

He is preceded in death by his parents Tom David Coleman and Joyce Mae Owens Coleman.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m., Monday, December 17, 2018 at Little Rock Assembly of God, Bonifay, Florida. Family will receive friends one prior to the funeral at the church.

Interment will follow in the church cemetery with James & Lipford Funeral Home of Graceville directing.