Boyington obit

Mrs. Alma Jean ‘Kay’ Boyington, age 44, of Bonifay, Florida passed away December 7, 2018 at her home. She was born May 17, 1974 in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Mrs. Boyington is survived by four children, Dallas Griswell of Graceville, FL, Kayla Boyington of Ponce de Leon, FL, Danielle Lindsey of Bonifay, FL and Dan Wesley Lindsey of Graceville, FL; three grandchildren, Waylon James Griswell, Marleigh Rose Griswell and Andrew Lee Duncan.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.