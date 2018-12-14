140th Basic Recruit Class graduates from FHP Training Academy

~ Florida Highway Patrol welcomes 42 new troopers to the road ~

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, the 140th basic recruit class of the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) graduated from the FHP Training Academy. These 42 troopers join the more than 1,900 troopers who patrol Florida’s roads each day to provide safety and security to residents and visitors.

Members of the 140th basic recruit class went through 28 weeks of intense physical and classroom training covering topics including defensive tactics, law, vehicle operations, firearms and first aid. While at the FHP Training Academy, recruits also participated in several community service activities, including blood drives and volunteering to help those living with developmental disabilities.

“The Florida Highway Patrol has a responsibility with every interaction to save lives and keep our state safe,” said DHSMV Executive Director Terry L. Rhodes. “I thank these 42 new troopers for their selfless commitment toward this mission and for successfully completing their training and joining the Florida Highway Patrol.”

“I am proud that these men and women have selected law enforcement as their career, and especially proud to welcome them to FHP,” said Colonel Gene S. Spaulding, Director of the Florida Highway Patrol. “We are pleased to have these new troopers to carry on our commitment to Courtesy, Service and Protection.”

Upon reporting to their duty stations, the new troopers will be placed with a certified Field Training Officer (FTO). Troopers will work in tandem with their FTO for 10 to 14 weeks prior to being released to solo duty.

The FHP is currently recruiting. Those looking for an exciting career in law enforcement have endless possibilities within the ranks of the Patrol. From Pensacola to the Florida Keys, FHP allows you to make a career where you call home. Opportunities and openings are statewide. FHP is now hiring for the 143rd basic recruit class starting June 2019. To learn more about Florida’s finest, visit www.BeATrooper.com or contact FHP’s Recruitment Office at 850-617-2307. Get connected with the FHP Training Academy via Facebook (Florida Highway Patrol Training Academy) or Instagram (@FHP_Recruiting).