WCSO enforces sex offender law requirements

Two sex offenders are behind bars in Washington County after failing to comply with offender registration requirements.

Investigators with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office obtained a warrant for 37-year-old Jeremy Bailey after attempts to locate him during the monthly address verification were not successful.

Monday, December 10th, Bailey was taken into custody by Bonifay Police Department and has since been transferred to the Washington County Jail on the charge of failing to comply with registration law, a sexual offender violation which is a third-degree felony.

“Our office takes maintaining an acute awareness of the location of sexual offenders in Washington County seriously,” says Sheriff Kevin Crews. “Offenders that do not comply with the laws of offender registration requirements will be held accountable.”

A second offender was arrested after failing to appear for court on previous charges of failing to comply with the sexual offender registration law.

Jason Carroll, 48, of Caryville, was taken into custody Saturday afternoon, as deputies attempted to conduct an address verification. Carroll was arrested earlier this year after he failed to complete his required registration or report his address change. A second warrant in the case was issued after Carroll did not report to court as ordered.

Deputies reported he was located covered in a blanket and hidden under a table in his bedroom.

Sheriff Crews continues to urge the public to inform law enforcement of any suspicious activity or persons they may encounter.

“Neither potential nor direct risks to the safety of our children will be tolerated,” states Crews. “There are laws put in place to protect citizens from further harm, and those laws will be enforced to the fullest. Compliance is simple. Individuals designated as sexual offenders need to abide by the requirements set upon them by law.”

If you have any knowledge of crimes being committed, or tips, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111. You may also contact us anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.