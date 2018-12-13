Media statement: FWC Commission red snapper fishery update

At its December meeting in St. Augustine, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) directed staff to proceed with a proposal that would set the popular and economically important 2019 Gulf red snapper recreational season.

Under the current draft proposal, the Gulf season would be open June 11 through July 12, with a possible fall reopening if quota is available. This season would apply to those fishing from private recreational vessels in state and federal waters and to charter vessels that do not have a federal reef fish permit and are limited to fishing in state waters only. Staff will report back to the Commission at the February meeting for final review and approval of the 2019 Gulf red snapper recreational season.