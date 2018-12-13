Johnson obit

Mr. Isaiah Johnson, of Fayetteville, Georgia, went home to be with the Lord on December 7, 2018. He was 73 years old and a native of Bonifay, Florida.

Isaiah was born on August 17, 1945 to the late Rev. Willie Lee and Annie Bell (Savage) Johnson in Bonifay, Florida. He was reared in the Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church of Bonifay, Florida and was a Veteran of the United States Air Force.

He leaves to cherish his memories a son: Vincent Edward Wilson of Orlando, Florida; sister: Martha Johnson Patrick of Fayetteville, Georgia; niece & caregiver: Cynthia Glover of Fayetteville, Georgia; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

A Celebration of Isaiah’s Life will be held 11 AM CST, Saturday, December 15, 2018 from the sanctuary of the Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church with pastor, Rev. Cleve Wedderburn and Elder Kelvin Johnson, officiating. Committal Service with Military Honors will follow in the Bonifay City Cemetery with Cooper Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

Public Viewing will be held from 12 Noon-9 PM CST, Friday, December 14, 2018 in the Cooper Funeral Home Chapel of Chipley, Florida. The remains will lie in repose at the church 1hr prior to services on Saturday.